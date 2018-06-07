'Hot Felon' Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green Welcome First Child Together

Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green have a baby boy!

The Topshop heiress and "Hot Felon" both announced the news on Instagram Thursday, revealing that the new mom gave birth on May 29.

"We are pleased to announce the birth of our beautiful baby boy Jayden Meeks-Green," the pair captioned the shot of Jayden wearing a blue-and-white polka dot onesie while gripping a finger of each of his parents with his tiny hands. "Born May 29th 2018. Mommy and Baby both doing well. We kindly ask to respect our privacy. Please. Much love Chloe & Jeremy."

Back in July 2017, Meeks and Green were spotted making out as they cruised the Mediterranean on a luxury yacht off the coast of Turkey. Jeremy was still married to Melissa Meeks at the time. He filed for a legal separation later that month and a divorce in October.

Jeremy requested joint legal and physical custody of his and Melissa's now 9-year-old son, Jeremy R. Meeks Jr. The model is also stepdad to Robert, Melissa's child from a previous relationship.

The "Hot Felon" shot to fame in 2014 when he was arrested on felony weapons charges. He spent two years in prison before becoming a model.

News of Green's pregnancy broke in March, when a source close to Meeks said the couple was "very excited about the baby!" Here's more on that story:

RELATED CONTENT:

‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks Expecting Child With Topshop Heiress Chloe Green

Jeremy Meeks Files for Divorce From Wife Melissa After Summer of PDA With Chloe Green

Blac Chyna Cozies Up to 'Hot Felon' Jeremy Meeks: Pic

Related Gallery