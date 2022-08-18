‘House of the Dragon’ Drops Final Trailer Ahead of Sunday’s Premiere

Just days before the anticipated premiere of House of the Dragon, HBO released a fiery, new trailer for the Game of Thrones prequel. The action-packed footage revealed on Thursday, much to the delight of fans, teased that “Fire Will Reign.”

As previously reported by ET, the all-new episodes adapted from George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood will take audiences back 200 years before the events of the original series to explore the intrigue and drama surrounding House Targaryen.

Co-created and executive produced by Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal, House of the Dragon stars Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Milly Alcock as various Targaryen family members as the ruling house finds itself amid an intense battle of succession after the king fails to secure his line’s place on the Iron Throne. But the subsequent political maneuvering is merely the beginning of this dragon-filled saga.

“It kicks off with the Old King trying to find his named heir, and the woman with the right temperament to rule the kingdom is shafted for the younger male male heir,” Olivia Cooke teases to ET. “That’s how it kicks off and that sets us up for the next.”

Rounding out the cast is Emily Carey, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Rhys Ifans, Sonoya Mizuno and Steve Toussaint while Emma D’Arcy and Cooke portray older versions of Princess Rhaenyra and Alicent Hightower, respectively.

House of the Dragon premieres Sunday, Aug. 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max.

