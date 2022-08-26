‘House of the Dragon’ Renewed for Season 2 on HBO
House of the Dragon has been renewed for season 2. The news comes less than a week after the Game of Thrones prequel premiered on HBO, becoming the most viewed debut of any new original series in the premium cable channel’s history.
Now seen by over 20 million viewers, the first episode of the series set up a battle of succession for the Iron Throne as it jumped back nearly 200 years to explore the height of the Targaryen family, which reigned over King’s Landing at the time.
Adapted from George R.R. Martin’s book, Fire & Blood, by co-creators and executive producers Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, House of the Dragon features an ensemble cast, including Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans as well as Milly Alcock and Emily Carey.
“We are beyond proud of what the entire House of the Dragon team has accomplished with season 1. Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV,” Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, said when the news was announced.
She added, “A huge thank you to George, Ryan, and Miguel for leading us on this journey. We couldn’t be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with season 2.”
House of the Dragon, meanwhile, continues with season 1, with episode 2 airing Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max.
