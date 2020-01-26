Sunday may be the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards, but Billy Ray Cyrus says it's still a sad day in L.A.

ET caught up with the singer-songwriter on the ceremony's red carpet and he admitted that he's been crying all day following the tragic news of Kobe Bryant's death.

"You can probably tell I’m a little swollen. When I’m not on camera, I’m crying. My whole family is. We can't stop crying," he told ET's Nischelle Turner in a joint interview with his "Old Town Road" collaborator, Lil Nas X. "Kobe was such a great man. Lil Nas said it best. Not only was he a legend in sports, he was a legend as a man, a father. A great role model."

"It’s a very sad, tragic day and bittersweet for all of us at the GRAMMYs," he added.

Before the show, the pair took home Best Music Video for "Old Town Road (Official Movie)" and Lil Nas X said he's trying to keep his energy positive despite the circumstance.

"I feel amazing. It’s kind of a bittersweet day with everything going on but trying to keep the energy positive," he told ET's Lauren Zima. "It’s extremely unexpected and sad. Kobe goes beyond just basketball. He’s an icon and legend overall. I hate that that happened."

Cyrus went on to reveal that he has a tribute planned for Bryant during his performance. "I got something I wrote on my guitar. I got a little Kobe going out onstage with me today," he revealed. "Being here in the center of Los Angeles, Los Angeles has had so many greats. It’s hard to rank up at the top with Kobe Bryant. And his daughter. It’s heartbreaking."

In a Twitter post, Cyrus announced he's dedicating his award to both Kobe and his beautiful daughter.

"So honored to win Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. I’d like to dedicate both to Kobe and his beautiful daughter," he posted. "Sending my thoughts and prayers to his family and friends during this difficult time. #RIPKobe @LilNasX #OTR."

So honored to win Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. I’d like to dedicate both to Kobe and his beautiful daughter. Sending my thoughts and prayers to his family and friends during this difficult time. #RIPKobe@LilNasX#OTRpic.twitter.com/mUgQU2pPPY — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) January 27, 2020

The GRAMMYs come just hours after ET confirmed Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The legendary basketball star was 41 and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also on board the helicopter and died alongside her father.

