Bindi Irwin is opening up about the special meaning behind her baby girl's name.

The 22-year-old conservationist, who gave birth to her and husband Chandler Powell's first child on Thursday, took to Instagram to reveal the newborn's moniker, along with the sweet way she's honoring her late dad, Steve Irwin.

"March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. ❤️ Grace Warrior Irwin Powell," Bindi wrote. "Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior."

"Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad," she added. "There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."

Bindi announced on Thursday that Grace Warrior Irwin Powell was born at 5:52 p.m. on March 25, her parents' first wedding anniversary. The newborn weighed in at seven pounds, seven ounces, and 20 inches long.

"Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. After waiting for you to arrive for the last 9 months, finally meeting you has been the best moment of my life," Chandler gushed on his own Instagram page. "You have a big life ahead of you and no matter what, you will be surrounded by a whole lot of love. Thank you for gracing your beautiful mother and me on our wedding anniversary, so excited to have you home."

In an interview with The Bump back in February, Bindi shared a few details about how her father (who died in 2006) inspired her then-unborn daughter's nickname.

"I’m so excited for our daughter to grow up learning about the importance of giving back and making a difference in the world for the future generations," the Dancing With the Stars alum said at the time. "My dad was the first person to create the term 'Wildlife Warrior.' Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves. We’ve been referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior."

"I know in my heart that she will forge her own path to make our planet a better place through her connections with the gorgeous animals that we protect here at Australia Zoo and the conservation work we do with animal species around the globe," she added.

While Steve isn't here to meet his granddaughter, Bindi told the outlet she has no doubt that he would've been "the best grandfather" ever.

"I always joke that if he was still here we’d never see our baby because he’d take her on all kinds of adventures! I want to make sure our baby girl gets to know my dad and thankfully we have many documentaries and photos we can share with her," she shared. "I think she’ll love getting to watch footage of Dad working with all kinds of animals and learning about his legacy."

RELATED CONTENT:

Bindi Irwin Gives Birth to Baby Girl With Husband Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Gush Over Their Future Daughter

Bindi Irwin Calls Husband ‘the Light of My Life’ Ahead of Baby's Birth

How Bindi Irwin Is Paying Tribute to Her Late Father With a Pregnancy Photo (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart How Bindi Irwin Is Paying Tribute to Her Late Father With a Pregnancy Photo (Exclusive)

Related Gallery