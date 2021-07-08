Jason Cameron and ET's Nischelle Turner are teaming up to help celebrities gift surprise home renovations to people who've done something really good for them in their lives, on CBS' Secret Celebrity Renovation. Turner talked with the actor and TV personality about their new series and all the hard work they put in to make it happen.

"I feel really good about it. I've been waiting for this moment because we've been working so hard," Cameron shared. "You talk about the dream team, we've been grindstone-ing it for a long time. So to actually be able to see the first episode air is going to be amazing. I can't wait."

For Cameron, he says the best part of working with celebs to make these renovations happen is seeing a whole new side of some of the personalities we only see onscreen.

"For me, it's when you say-- when you talk about celebrities-- and we've all seen these people. You know, we've seen them onscreen and we've seen them do their thing, but we see a whole other side of them now. And I'll be honest with you, Nischelle, I told you early on that I don't cry. But I think a lot of times you actually saw me cry because the relationships are so real," Cameron revealed. "And that's what came across to me the most. I mean, sure, everything else is great, but the relationships and the powerful feelings they have for each other, that's not fake. That's real."

Turner couldn't hold her emotions in either while working on the "heartfelt show."

"You had to come give me a hug one time, I was crying so bad," Turner said of her time on the show with Cameron. "I mean, really, because I tell people, it was a bit of a running joke, every time I'd come on set I'd say, 'I'm not crying today, y'all. I'm not crying with this one.' And then the tears would just come. Because it's so heartfelt. It's so wonderful."

For Cameron, home renovations and DIY projects have always been a big part of his life, but getting to do what he loved and be on camera? That was the real dream come true.

"People ask me all the time, 'How did you end up doing this on camera?' I never thought I would do this on camera and I tell this story a lot, when I moved out to New York, I moved out to New York to pursue acting. I never thought in my mind that I would end up doing construction on camera," he explained.

But shows like Trading Spaces changed everything for Cameron, who said the show created all new opportunities for those in construction.

He continued, "I was in the midst of doing other things, and then I'm like, 'Wait a minute, I get to do what I love to do and be on camera?' That's a no-brainer and that's where it all started. So I love what I do. I get to do what I grew up doing, which is construction, and then I get to marry it to something that I enjoy doing, which is which is television and home improvement."

For their premiere episode, the pair has Wayne Brady picking up a chainsaw and showing off a whole skillset many don't know the funnyman has.

"He is a funny guy. You can't be around Wayne Brady and not [laugh] 'cause he's always funny," Cameron shared. "But the other side of him people don't know about, is his skillset and how excited he got when he picked up the chainsaw. And I'm gonna be honest, Nischelle, it made me a little nervous. I'm like, 'He's, like, into this a little too much.'"

To see "Chainsaw Brady" and many more celebs try their hand at home renovations, watch Secret Celebrity Renovation when it premieres Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

