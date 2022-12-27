Days of Our Lives honored Jennifer Aniston's late father, John Aniston, who made his final appearance as Victor Kiriakis on Monday's episode of the long-running soap opera. The tribute came after John, who played the character for nearly 40 years, died in November at the age of 89.

During the Christmas-themed episode, Victor's scenes saw him clashing with his nephew Sonny (Zach Tinker) and his ex-husband Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) before the three finally made up. The episode then ends with a montage of several memorable moments from John's time on the series before he boards his yacht and sails off into the sunset.

"In loving memory of John Anthony Aniston. 1933 - 2022. Good night, Sweet Prince; and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest…" a final image of the actor read.

John first joined Days of Our Lives in July 1985 and portrayed the character on and off again for 37 years, until his death earlier this year. During his time on the series, he earned a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2017 and was the recipient of a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022.

During the 2022 Daytime Emmys, Jennifer made a virtual appearance to praise her father. "For over 30 years, his dedication to that show has gained him respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships and thrilled millions of fans around the world," she said. "His career is literally the definition of lifetime achievement."

Months later, Jennifer shared the news that John had died, writing on Instagram at the time, "Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston. You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I’ll love you till the end of time💔⁣ Don’t forget to visit 💫🤗❤️."

Additionally, John's co-stars also took to social media to remember working with the longtime actor as his final episode started streaming on Peacock.

Deidre Hall and the #Days family pay tribute to John Aniston. John's final appearance as Victor Kiriakis is streaming now on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/O9EmqDjSV3 — Days of our Lives (@DaysPeacock) December 26, 2022

Robert Scott Wilson remembers John Aniston. John's final appearance as Victor Kiriakis on #Days is streaming now on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/W19tNICLje — Days of our Lives (@DaysPeacock) December 26, 2022

Peter Reckell pays tribute to John Aniston. John's final appearance as Victor Kiriakis on #Days is streaming now on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/ILwM867hsR — Days of our Lives (@DaysPeacock) December 26, 2022

Wally Kurth reflects on working with John Aniston. John's final appearance as Victor Kiriakis on #Days is streaming now on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/SooXS78rXA — Days of our Lives (@DaysPeacock) December 26, 2022

Arianne Zucker shares a special on-set memory with John Aniston. The beloved actor's final appearance as Victor Kiriakis on #Days is streaming now on @peacock. pic.twitter.com/P3b9Ttxjka — Days of our Lives (@DaysPeacock) December 26, 2022

