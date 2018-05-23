How Julianne Hough Plans to Create New Travel Memories With Husband Brooks Laich

Julianne Hough has a lot to celebrate this year!

The former Dancing With the Stars judge turns 30 in July, just weeks after her one-year wedding anniversary with husband Brooks Laich. ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with Hough to hear all about her eventful summer, and how she's teamed up with Chase to create new travel memories.

The dancer's favorite trip is understandably her and Laich's honeymoon, but this year, she's looking to top that adventure with a new one. "Bucket list things, I really want to do the pyramids one day," she revealed. "I actually really want to go travel around and learn the different cultures and history of dance."

That's why Hough's partnership with the new Marriott Rewards Premiere Plus Credit Card from Chase was the perfect fit, as she and her hubby can continue to sightsee across the globe.

"There's so many advantages and the points and just the resources," Hough explained. "There's 6,500 different properties and 127 different countries and territories... there's so many options!"

"You get six points for every dollar that you spend at Marriott Rewards and SPG hotels, and you get two points on all other purchases, so it's just an abundance of awesomeness," she added.