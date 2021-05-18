Lady Gaga is happy to be home.

The 35-year-old triple-threat star has been in Italy filming her upcoming movie, House of Gucci, but recently returned to Los Angeles, California. While she was away, however, Gaga's dogs were kidnapped and her dog walker shot and seriously wounded. Last month, the alleged culprits were arrested on charges that included attempted murder and robbery. All five defendants pleaded not guilty.

"Lady Gaga is so thrilled to have her dogs back," a source tells ET. "She was worried sick about them and was scared that they were traumatized from the dognapping. She has gone above and beyond to make sure they are OK and has gotten them expert care to get them to feel safe again."

Earlier this month, a source echoed these sentiments to ET. "Lady Gaga is just so happy to have her dogs back," the source said. "They're like kids to her. She is just very cautious right now when it comes to them and extremely protective of them."

As for her boyfriend, Michael Polansky, a source tells ET that the two are still together and very much in love. "[Gaga's] friends think Michael could seriously be the one and that they're very compatible," the source says.

