Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kept their daughter, Princess Lilibet's, birthday intimate.

According to People, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hosted a party at their home in Montecito, California, in honor of Lilibet's 3rd birthday over the weekend (which she officially marked on June 4) with close family and friends and some of their daughter's friends.

Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, -- who are also parents of 5-year-old Prince Archie -- welcomed their daughter in California in 2021, shortly after they stepped away from their roles as senior royals and made the move to the United States.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter Princess Lilibet Diana on June 4, 2021. - Photo by Misan Harriman, Copyright owned by Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ©2022

At the time, the couple -- who tied the knot in 2018 -- shared the news of their daughter's arrival on June 4, 2021 via a statement to ET.

"On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

The following December, the pair shared the first picture of Lilibet in a Christmas card, where she appeared alongside her parents and big brother, Archie. In 2022, Meghan and Harry shared another photo of their daughter in honor of her first birthday, where she showed off her red hair and adorable smile while posing outside her parents' home. Meghan and Harry gave the world a closer look at the party in their Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also parents of 5-year-old Prince Archie. - KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images

In recent years, the duke and duchess have kept their children out of the spotlight. However, the proud parents will sometimes share updates on their children's latest milestones during public events.

Last month, Meghan honored her and Harry's children during their trip to Nigeria -- which their kids did not attend. During a meeting with the State Governor, the former actress stunned in a silk yellow floor-length gown by Carolina Herrera.

The dress holds particular sentimental value as the duchess wore it for Prince Archie's first birthday in May 2020, which was shown in her and Harry's Netflix documentary, and once again in 2021, when Meghan announced her pregnancy with Princess Lilibet.

