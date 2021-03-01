Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's charity will be honoring International Women's Day. March marks the start of Women's History Month, with International Women's Day falling on March 8th. In celebration of the day, the couple's Archwell Foundation has curated a list of more than 20 real and achievable acts of compassion that people can take on, on behalf of the women in their lives or communities.

"Around the world, and increasingly during the COVID-19 pandemic, women have had to take on more and more—as wage earners, leaders, educators, carers, and so on. Our hope is to inspire everyone to take action and commit to participating in just one act," the foundation's website states.

The foundation provided some examples of the kinds of acts people can take, including providing a meal to women in need, recognizing and appreciating women who serve in the military, supporting mothers and families hit hardest by the pandemic with critical needs such as childcare and housing, reaching out to a woman looking for employment and helping achieve birth justice for all moms, not just some.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be taking part in the IWD festivities as well, taking a number of these actions themselves throughout the month in an effort to focus on women and women's advocacy.

The couple, who have made waves with their royal exit, will be sitting down with Oprah ahead of International Women's Day to discuss their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.

In two new clips from the tell-all, Harry discusses his late mother, Princess Diana, who split from his father, Prince Charles, in 1992, and lost her HRH (Her Royal Highness) title in 1996 when she filed for divorce. She died a year later at 36, Harry's age now.

"My biggest concern was history repeating itself," Harry tells Oprah, seemingly referencing Diana's tragic death in 1997 when she was in a car accident in Paris, France, after being chased by members of the paparazzi.

In another clip, Harry, with 39-year-old Meghan sitting next to him, tells Oprah, "For me, I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side. Because I can't begin to imagine what it must have been like for her [Diana] going through this process by herself all those years ago. Because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we have each other."

Watch the video below to see the first footage from the couple's exclusive interview with Oprah.

