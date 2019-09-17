How Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is Helping Celebrate Other Overachievers

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is helping give back to fellow overachievers.



Between her acting career, her marriage, and her upcoming book, the actress is all about balancing projects. Now, she's teamed up with ET and Pilot Pen to celebrate others with a lot on their plates. For the fourth year in a row, Pilot Pen plans to give $100,000 to people going above and beyond their 9-5 roles to make a difference in their communities, as part of their G2 Overachiever's Grant.

"We're becoming desensitized to everything that's happening in the world. We need to remember there's goodness in it -- and this grant shows you that," Priyanka says.





When it comes to channeling her creativity, The Sky Is Pink star is all about putting pen to paper.Priyanka's upcoming book, Unfinished, will be filled with personal essays. Writing those essays by hand helped her with her process."The first thing I did after I signed the contract [for my book], I said, 'I'm gonna get started on this.' I sat down with my journal... and I wrote about 20 pages," she reveals. "Once I started writing, it flowed, and it truly started from a pen and a paper.""We're living in the digital world. Everyone types on their phone," she shares. "My creativity directly links with me writing with my hand."