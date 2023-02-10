Rihanna is ready to rock the Super Bowl. Days ahead of her highly-anticipated performance, a source told ET that the 34-year-old singer has "been putting in 100 percent and everything she has to get ready for her halftime performance."

"She's so excited and laser focused on every detail. There's so much happening from her costume changes, her songs, and choreography with the dancers, and she is making the decisions on all of it," the source says. "She just is practicing with her team of dancers and crew at all hours. There's no time for sleep right now and they are all so dedicated."

"She knows this performance will be iconic for years to come and it will live on forever," the source adds. "She's been tweaking things and saying how this is going to be craziest 17 minutes of her life. She is nervous, but also knows she is going to kill it."

As for what fans can expect from the performance, the source says that Rihanna is "going to do her classic hit songs, of course, but she also has surprises lined up."

"She wants everything to be perfect because she hasn't performed in so long. She's putting pressure on herself and wants to blow people's minds," the source says of the Barbados-born singer. "She wants people from her country and all over the world to feel her speaking to them. She believes it's a chance to do more than sing and entertain, and that it's a time to speak to where she came from and represent who she is. Her performance will be all of that."

Making the performance even sweeter for Rihanna is the fact that her partner, A$AP Rocky, and their 9-month-old son are experiencing it all with her.

"Rihanna really loves that her family will see her on stage and her son will understand how big of a deal this is one day, so it's not just about the show for Sunday. It means so much more to her," the source says of Rihanna, who proudly sported a "Mom" ring on Thursday. "She feels grateful to have A$AP's support and has been talking about her son at rehearsals and showing videos to her dancers and team. She is such a devoted, hardworking mom and it's really amazing to see."

Ahead of the Super Bowl, Rihanna held a private show for around 30 lucky people in Arizona. For the intimate show, Rihanna stunned in a brown Fendi jumpsuit with bright blue fur and had her hair up in a bun with no makeup. She performed songs including "Stay" and "Diamonds," and looked excited and amped to be doing so, according to a source.

When ET spoke to Rihanna in the days leading up to her performance, she admitted she was "still pinching" herself about landing the gig. "I'm grateful," she said. "I'm grateful."

Super Bowl LVII airs Sunday, Feb. 12 on Fox. Stay tuned right here to ETonline.com for more exclusive Super Bowl content. Additionally, CBS Sports has full in-depth Super Bowl coverage.

