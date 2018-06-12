How Taraji P. Henson Was Inspired by 'Fatal Attraction' to Have Her Own 'Glenn Close Moment' (Exclusive)

Tyler Perry says there was "nobody else" he wanted to star in Acrimony, but his reunion with Taraji P. Henson -- their first time working together in nine years -- almost didn't happen. "He called me and he goes, 'I have this script,'" Henson explains in this exclusive clip looking at the making of the movie. "And I go, 'Great. When are we going to do it? My hiatus is in March.'"

"He said, 'No. We're going to do it now,'" she continues. "I was like, 'Wait, how do we do that? You know I'm on Empire.'"

Still, Henson told Perry to send her the script for the thriller, about a faithful wife -- the role she would eventually play -- who is pushed over the edge when she learns her husband is betraying her. "I'm like, Oh my god, this is like my Glenn Close moment in Fatal Attraction," she laughs. "I want to do this so bad!"

The full behind-the-scenes look at the making of the movie, titled Unleashing Acrimony, will be included with the movie's bonus materials, available digitally on June 12 and on Blu-ray and DVD on June 26.

Here is the official synopsis:

"The Tyler Perry’s Acrimony home entertainment release includes the never-before-seen 'Unleashing Acrimony' featurette, which includes an exclusive interview with Tyler himself on what inspired him to write the film, a personal favorite of his to date."

