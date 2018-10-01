Annalise Keating is starting a new chapter.

On Thursday's episode of How to Get Away With Murder, titled "Whose Blood Is That?," Annalise (Viola Davis) adjusts to the politics of her new job at Caplan & Gold, following her Supreme Court win, and only ET has the exclusive sneak peek.

In the clip, Annalise is surprised to find her new boss, Emmett Crawford (Timothy Hutton), waiting for her in the Middleton University classroom moments before her class is to begin. "You're lost?" Annalise says, unamused by his unexpected presence.

"Part of my job is to keep an eye on the firm's investments," Emmett replies. But Annalise isn't really interested in hearing what he has to say, asking the question we're all thinking: "And me?"

"You can handle it, and I might learn a thing or two," Emmett says in response, before Annalise excuses him to the back of the classroom so she can start class. But it's not just any ordinary strategy session for the ace criminal defense attorney, she's about to drop a bombshell on her students that could change their financial future. Watch ET's exclusive clip above to see what happens next.

How to Get Away With Murder airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

