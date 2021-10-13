HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm released the trailer for its highly anticipated 11th season on Wednesday, which means that everyone's favorite anti-protagonist (hi, Larry David) will soon grace our TV screens once again -- likely bringing a slew of new wildly cynical jokes and antics with him.

Created by David himself, Curb Your Enthusiasm is based on a fictionalized version of the writer and comedian -- and has garnered a cult following for its dark, sarcastic and often improvised humor.

In the first glimpse of the upcoming season, viewers get to immediately see David's character return to his classically cynical form with the remark: "I hate people individually, but I love mankind."

While Larry David might act as the heart of the show, the series features a wide array of talent including regulars like Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, J.B. Smoove and Susie Essman. As shown in the season 11 trailer, fans will also be treated to appearances from stars like Vince Vaughn, Jon Hamm, Tracy Ullman and Seth Rogen, among others.

To find out how to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm, keep reading below.

Where can I watch episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm? The entire series is currently streaming on HBO Max, available to subscribers at no extra cost. Additionally, Hulu allows users to add HBO Max to any plan for an additional $15 per month -- so you can stream the Larry David-led series on Hulu at an additional monthly cost.

When does the new season of Curb Your Enthusiasm come out? All 10 seasons of Curb Your Enthusiasm are currently available to stream on HBO Max. And the latest season is set to begin on Oct. 24.

