How to Watch the 2021 BET Awards: Date, Nominees and More

The 2021 BET Awards are almost here. Taraji P. Henson will host this year's awards shows, which the producers say will be a celebration of Black culture highlighting Black women in culture especially.

"The BET Awards is the ultimate celebration of Black culture, and we are looking forward to spotlighting and celebrating Black women during this year's show, recognizing them for everything they've accomplished and applauding them for what's to come," Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET, shared in a statement.

When and how to watch the BET Awards: The show airs on Sunday, June 27 on BET. Without cable, BET is available on certain packages with several live TV streaming services, including Philo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV and YouTube TV.

Who's nominated? Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby are leading the pack with seven nominations each, with Cardi B and Drake following with five nods apiece. Megan appears in nearly every top category, including Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Collaboration for her features with DaBaby and Cardi B.

How to vote: Voting is underway for the fittingly titled Viewers Choice Award category with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion among the nominees, as well as Megan again (with Beyoncé for "Savage Remix"), Drake, DaBaby, Lil Baby and more. Vote at the BET Awards website.

How to attend the event: The BET Awards announced recently that individuals who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 may register for consideration to be an audience member during the awards show. Go here for more details on how to attend the BET Awards.

