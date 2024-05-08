Novak Djokovic is back as the 81st edition of the Italian Open gets underway today. A key event on both the ATP and WTA Tours, the 2024 Italian Open runs from May 8 to 19 at the Foro Italico in Rome. The clay-court season continues to heat up as we get closer to Roland-Garros.

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev is the second-seeded player in the men's singles competition after Djokovic. He could meet Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals. In the women's tournament, defending champion Elena Rybakina enters as the fourth seed and will be up against heavy hitters like Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 Italian Open tennis tournament, including the schedule and best livestream options.

How to Watch the 2024 Italian Open Without Cable

The 2024 Italian Open is being broadcast on Tennis Channel. If you don't have cable, you can watch the entire tennis tournament is with a live TV streaming subscription to FuboTV, Sling TV or Hulu + Live TV.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to Tennis Channel and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream a week of the Italian Open for free.

One of the most cost-effective ways to watch the Italian Open is through a subscription to Sling TV. To watch the tennis tournament, you'll need the Sports Extra add-on, which comes with Tennis Channel, MLB Network and more. The Sports Extra costs $11 per month, and right now Sling TV is offering $25 off your first month of service on of any tier.

You can also watch the 2024 Italian Open tennis tournament on Hulu + Live TV. To watch Tennis Channel with Hulu + Live TV, you will need the Sports add-on, which costs $9.99 per month on top of the base subscription price of $76.99 a month. Unlimited DVR storage is also included. Right now, you can get a three-day free trial to Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+, all with ads.

What channel is the 2024 Italian Open on?

The 2024 Italian Open is airing live on Tennis Channel.

2024 Italian Open Schedule

The 2024 Italian Open, also known as the Internazioli d'Italia, begins on Wednesday, May 8. The tournament takes place over 12 days with the WTA final on Saturday, May 18 and the ATP final on Sunday, May 19.

Monday, May 6: ATP & WTA Qualifying

Tuesday, May 7: ATP & WTA Qualifying, WTA 1st Round

Wednesday, May 8: ATP & WTA 1st Round

Thursday, May 9: ATP 1st Round, WTA 1st & 2nd Round

Friday, May 10: ATP & WTA 2nd Round

Saturday, May 11: ATP 2nd Round, WTA 3rd Round

Sunday, May 12: ATP & WTA 3rd Round

Monday, May 13: ATP 3rd Round, WTA Last 16

Tuesday, May 14: ATP Last 16, WTA Quarterfinals

Wednesday, May 15: ATP Quarterfinals, WTA Quarterfinals

Thursday, May 16: ATP Quarterfinals, WTA Semifinals

Friday, May 17: ATP Semifinals, WTA Doubles Semifinals

Saturday, May 18: ATP Doubles Final, WTA Singles Final

Sunday, May 19: ATP Singles Final, WTA Doubles Final

