The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, where the latest and greatest in television programming will be honored, take place this Sunday.

Father and son duo Eugene Levy and Dan Levy will host the much-anticipated event. The pair is no stranger to the illustrious awards show, as their Canadian comedy Schitt's Creek swept every comedy category in 2020. See who sweeps the noms this year when the Emmy Awards air live on ABC.

Watch the Emmys on Sling TV

FX's Shōgun series, adapted from James Clavell's novel about Imperial Japan, leads the Emmy nominations with an impressive 25 nods. FX's The Bear, starring Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri, was close behind with 23 nominations, while the comedies Only Murders in the Building, Hacks and Abbott Elementary followed.

What shows will reign? Which will be snubbed? We can't wait to see how it all shakes out. If you're as excited as we are and wondering where to stream the 2024 Emmy Awards, here is everything you need to know about how to watch the upcoming awards show.

When are the 2024 Emmys?

The 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards air live on Sunday, September 15, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. ET (5:00 p.m. PT) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

How to Watch the 2024 Emmys Without Cable

If you don't have cable, you can stream the event while it airs with most live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV. We've rounded up the details on each of your options below.

Sling TV is one of the most cost-effective ways to watch the 2024 Emmy Awards this weekend. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with ABC down to just $22.50. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the award show if you're not home to watch the Emmys live.

76th Emmy Awards on Sling TV Emmys 76th Emmy Awards on Sling TV Sling TV allows you to watch live TV from a variety of channels. Sling TV's Blue tier will get you access to ABC and many other cable networks, like NBC, FOX and Bravo, at just $22.50 for your first month. $45 $23 For Your First Month Sign Up Now

One of the best streaming services for sports fans, Fubo TV also allows viewers to stream the Primetime Emmy Awards live. With access to ABC, you’ll be able to watch the awards show on Sunday. This same subscription will also get you access to NBC, FOX, CBS, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Right now, Fubo is offering $30 off your first month of streaming and a free seven-day trial. You can grab the free trial to watch the Emmys live at no cost.

With Hulu + Live TV, you get a bundle that includes Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ along with dozens of live TV channels. With ABC included in that package of channels, you’ll be able to watch the Emmy Awards as it airs. Regularly priced at $76.99 per month, you can try Hulu + Live TV free for three days if you sign up now.

What channel are the Emmy Awards on in 2024?

The 76th Annual Emmy Awards will air live on ABC. Those who have Hulu can stream it on-demand the next day.

Who is hosting the 2024 Emmy Awards?

This year, the show will be hosted by Eugene Levy and Dan Levy. The real-life father and son created the hit show Schitt's Creek together. Their iconic characters in the series, Johnny Rose and David Rose, were also father and son.

"For two Canadians who won our Emmys in a literal quarantine tent, the idea of being asked to host this year in an actual theater was incentive enough," said Eugene and Dan about the upcoming gig. "We're thrilled to be able to raise a glass to this extraordinary season of television and can't wait to spend the evening with you all on Sept. 15."

Who is presenting at the 2024 Emmy Awards?

On Monday, September 9, the Emmy presenters were announced and it's going to be a star-studded affair. Some of the biggest celebrities taking the stage include Kathy Bates, Matt Bomer, Nicola Coughlan, Billy Crystal, Viola Davis, Colin Farrell, Lily Gladstone, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Jane Lynch, Reba McEntire, Maya Rudolph, Jean Smart, Martin Short, Bowen Yang and Dick Van Dyke.

Who are the nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards?

Standout nominees for the 2024 Primetime Awards include FX's Shōgun, FX's The Bear, the Hulu original series Only Murders in the Building, the Max original series Hacks and ABC's Abbott Elementary.

Check out the full list of Emmy nominations for the upcoming 2024 ceremony to see which of your favorite TV shows are in the running.

How to Watch All the 2024 Emmy-Nominated Shows

One of the best things about watching the Emmys is having an opinion on who you think should win. If you need to catch up on this year's best of the best in television, we've found how to stream every nominated show.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: