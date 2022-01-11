How to Watch the Janet Jackson Documentary 'Janet'
Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the music icon's first album, a new documentary on Janet Jackson is premiering on Friday, January 28, on Lifetime and A&E. And Jackson herself is giving fans an intimate, honest look into her life and untold story.
The doc, simply titled Janet Jacksonafter her 1982 debut album, has been in the making for five years. The two-part, four-hour event will feature unseen home videos, archival footage, interviews with stars who know her best, including Missy Elliott and Mariah Carey, and, of course, unfiltered moments with Ms. Jackson herself.
Jackson is one of the best-selling and highest-earning artists in music history, but her longstanding career has been met with personal tragedies and public scrutiny. This authorized documentary will tell Jackson's story in her own words, addressing scandals that surrounded her famous family and the 2004 Super Bowl Halftime Show, which was the subject of the 2021 New York Times Presents' documentary, Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson.
Janet Jackson will premiere on Jan. 28 on Lifetime and A&E. Don't have cable? Below, get the details on how to stream the doc on Hulu and Philo.
