Howie Mandel is remembering his friend and fellow comedian, Bob Saget. The America's Got Talent judge took to Instagram on Sunday to share a meaningful tribute following the news of Saget's untimely death at age 65.
"I’m shocked at such a loss. I truly loved this man," Mandel wrote, alongside a photo of himself and Saget, both smiling brightly for the camera.
"I met him 40 years ago doing standup in Toronto. We both continued to have very busy lives and didn’t get together much. The thing about bob was, as little as we were able to connect, each time we did ,was so precious to me. We would talk about life family and all the the things that were so much more important than show business," Mandel wrote. "I don’t know anyone with a bigger heart."
"He’d show up every time I asked and gave of himself so much more than expected. He suffered great loss in his life with the passing of his sisters parents and friends . This was always handled with such ,grace humor ,and class," he continued. "The laughter and joy he gave the world was paled in comparison to the time and dedication he gave to family ,friends ,and charities such as scleroderma. He was just here doing what he loved."
Mandel concluded, "This is beyond comprehension. I just need to cry. I love you Bob."
Saget died on Sunday in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was 65,
The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed the news on Twitter Sunday afternoon, writing, "Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget"
The Medical Examiner’s Office will ultimately determine cause and manner of death, the Orange County Sheriff's Office added in a statement to ET.
Saget has been on his I Don't Do Negative stand-up tour of the country, and performed on Saturday at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida.
