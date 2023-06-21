'HSMTMTS' Ending With Season 4: Watch the Farewell Teaser

It's the end of a chapter for the Wildcats.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will conclude after the upcoming fourth and final season, Disney+ announced on Wednesday. All eight episodes of the final season will be available to stream Aug. 9.

"After four years at East High, it's time to graduate. This will be our final, endgame season," showrunner and creator Tim Federle wrote on Instagram. "This show brought the most extraordinary cast -- and crew and collaborators -- to my life. To the fans, who embraced our super-meta series: We 'don't not love you.' We can't wait to share this epic fourth act with you all."

In the teaser trailer released for season 4, the Wildcats are busy preparing a production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year, all while the original franchise stars return to East High to film High School Musical 4: The Reunion.

As previously reported, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Strohwill all be back to play themselves, reprising their High School Musical characters Chad Danforth, Taylor McKessie, Ryan Evans, Coach Jack Bolton, Ms. Darbus and Martha Cox, respectively. Meanwhile, Ricky, Gina and company will all be featured extras in the in-show movie.

The final installment stars series regulars Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Dara Renee, Julia Lester, Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders and Liamani Segura, as well as recurring guest stars Kylie Cantrall, Matthew Sato, Caitlin Reilly, Mark St. Cyr, Matt Cornett, Larry Saperstein, Joe Serafini, Adrian Lyles and Saylor Bell Curda.

Following the season 3 finale, which saw Ricky and Gina taking a leap forward in their relationship, Federle hinted at the drama and hijinks that await the Wildcats with the old guard stepping back into the halls of East High.

"This show has always been built on the shoulders of the OGs and we wouldn't have a show without that incredible original trilogy. What I find gratifying and moving is that when our show was announced, there was a lot of, 'I'm not going to watch this if Zac [Efron] and Vanessa [Hudgens] aren't there.' And then by the end of season 1, Ricky and Nini were trending," he told ET in September 2022. "I think we can all exist under the same metaphorical roof of East High, which is a long way of saying, I really think that Ricky, Gina, Kourtney, Ashlyn, Big Red, Carlos and Seb -- these characters really drive the modern audience for our series. And yeah, I think you can expect some familiar faces from the past, but the real drive is ultimately the series cast."

The first three seasons of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series are streaming now on Disney+.

