High School Musical: The Musical: The Series won't return for a while on Disney+, but we couldn't let you go the summer without something new.

Series star Olivia Rodrigo performed a new version of her original HSMTMTS song, "All I Want," on the ukulele as part of Friday's Disney Channel Summer Sing-Along, and only ET has the exclusive sneak peek at her performance.

"I loved playing 'All I Want' on the ukulele," she exclusively told ET over email. "I had never played it on anything but the piano until the Sing-Along. Switching it up was so fun! I think the uke gave the song a fresh, fun feeling."

The 17-year-old singer-actress revealed that if she could cover another Disney Channel song, it would be a tune from Lemonade Mouth. "My favorite DCOM song is 'Determinate’ from Lemonade Mouth," Rodrigo shared. "I would totally do a sing-along to it. I know every word."

Like the rest of us, Rodrigo has been keeping busy during quarantine.

"I finished junior year online in quarantine! That took up a lot of my time but I also carved out some time for songwriting as well," she said of how she's been keeping busy. "When quarantine started, I challenged myself to write a song a day during lockdown. I stopped about a month ago but I kept it up longer than I expected myself to!"

HSMTMTS was just about to begin production on season 2 when everything was shut down due to COVID-19. Though it's unclear when it will be deemed safe for cast and crew to return to set to begin work, Rodrigo is looking forward to reuniting with her castmates again.

"I’m so excited to see my cast members when we go back to shooting," she said. "We’ve kept up over Zoom and FaceTime but there’s nothing like hanging out in person."

While the first season featured an East High production of High School Musical, the second will shine a light on the Disney classic Beauty and the Beast. Rodrigo revealed the one song she has an affinity for.

"My favorite song from Beauty and the Beast is 'Home,'" she said. "When I was little, I would put on performances of the song in front of my parents -- costumes and everything. Always a theater kid at heart!"

The Disney Channel Summer Sing-Along airs Friday, July 10, kicking off Disney Channel's Night of Music starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by Radio Disney Presents ARDYs Summer Playlist. You can watch Olivia Rodrigo’s full performance on DisneyMusicVEVO on Friday night after the special.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'HSMTMTS' Books Derek Hough for Season 2

'HSMTMTS': Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo Sing Acoustic 'I Think I Kinda, You Know' (Exclusive)

'HSMTMTS' Season 2 Musical Revealed (and It's a Disney Classic)

The 'HSMTMTS' Are the Goofiest Bunch in These Hilarious Season 1 Bloopers (Exclusive)

'HSMTMTS' Cast Recreates Iconic 'KUWTK' Scenes This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery