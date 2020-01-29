Wildcats, it's time for some extra credit.

The first season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series may be over, but lucky for you, ET has the exclusive first look at Olivia Rodrigo, Dara Renee, Julia Lester and Sofia Wylie singing a new acoustic version of the original piano ballad, "Wondering."

In the series, "Wondering" was performed by Rodrigo and Lester, who play Nini and Ashlyn respectively, and was featured in the second episode. It is written by Ashlyn, with the potential of landing in the High School Musical production the East High drama department puts on at the end of the semester.

The song comes at a pivotal point in Nini's high school love triangle between Ricky (Joshua Bassett) and E.J. (Matt Cornett), with the lyrics mirroring the internal struggles she faces as she questions where her heart lies.

Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek at the acoustic version of "Wondering," available on the Disney Music Vevo channel on Jan. 31, below.

While we'll have to wait a while before new episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series drop, creator Tim Federle shared an adorable throwback photo of the cast following the first table read last year.

"Buncha strangers. First table read. What a difference a year makes. @highschoolmusicalseries Season 2, here we come," he captioned the pic on Saturday.

Bassett and Rodrigo spoke to ET about Ricky and Nini's emotional heart-to-heart in the freshman finale, where Ricky finally tells her he loves her and the two kiss.

"It was such a thrill to film because it felt like the whole season was leading up to that moment," Bassett recalled. "And I remember filming that day; I felt so alive and we were both so in it and it was so intense, and so surreal and, yeah, it was a dream to film. I'm so excited for people to see it. But, yeah, episode 10 was probably my favorite moment between Nini and Ricky."

"I remember there was a monologue Ricky had to say to Nini about different memories that they had shared together, and Tim told Josh, 'Just improvise it.' And he just improvised the most beautiful monologue," Rodrigo said. "And he didn't tell me that he was going to improvise it and so they got my reaction to him improvising this beautiful monologue on-camera."

The entire first season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is streaming now on Disney+.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'HSMTMTS' Cast Reflect on Season 1's Emotional Last Day: Go Behind the Scenes (Exclusive)

'HSMTMTS' Stars Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo on Favorite Ricky & Nini Scene in Finale (Exclusive)

'HSMTMTS' Boss on Season 1 Ending and What It Means for Ricky & Nini in Season 2

'HSM: TM: TS' Stars Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo on Ricky and Nini's Romantic Future (Exclusive)

'HSM: TM: TS' Stars Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo on Writing 'Just for a Moment' Together (Exclusive)

'High School Musical' Series Stars Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo Perform Co-Written Ballad (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery