Right now, you can subscribe and save on Hulu with Live TV. Plus, you'll get Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ included in the package.
It seems costs are increasing across the board and cable is no different. If you've been wanting to cut the cord, Hulu + Live TV is a great alternative to traditional cable services and right now the streamer is offering $30 back on your first month.
Now until September 11, new and eligible returning subscribers can get $30 back on their first month of the live streaming service. The savings will go back on the payment method used for your Hulu + Live TV subscription after the first month.
The Hulu + Live TV Deal
Hulu + Live TV plans start at $76.99 per month and include Hulu, ESPN+ and Disney+ for no extra charge. Viewers will also get to watch NBC, FOX, CW, A&E and so many more channels live, plus $30 back on their first month for a limited time.
Hulu + Live TV plans are bundled with Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ for even more content. If you don't mind ads on these streaming services, the standard cost is $77 per month for Hulu + Live TV with ads or $90 per month for Hulu + Live TV without ads.
A Hulu + Live TV subscription gets you more than 95 channels, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, ESPN 2, The CW, A&E, FX, Pop TV, TBS, TNT, USA and more. The streamer's live TV tier grants you access to a wide range of news, live sports and events — all available live or on-demand. With a Hulu + Live TV subscription, you can watch on multiple devices and record live TV with unlimited DVR storage.
Along with all this great live content, you can also enjoy the streaming libraries of Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ which gives you access to great originals like Only Murders in the Building and The Mandalorian, plus all kinds of sports coverage.
RELATED CONTENT: