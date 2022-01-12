'Human Resources': Watch the First Teaser for the 'Big Mouth' Spinoff

Human Resources, Netflix’s Big Mouth spinoff, is finally here. Ahead of the series’ March debut, the streaming platform shared the first teaser and images of the animated workplace comedy starring Aidy Bryant, Keke Palmer, Pamela Adlon, Randall Park and many, many others.

Expanding the world of the creatures that have helped Big Mouth’s central tweens navigate their physical and emotional changes, Human Resources pulls back the curtain on their daily lives in and out of the office. And like humanity, it’s clear these creatures need help themselves.

Co-created and executive produced by Kelly Galuska, Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin, the series features an all-star voice cast, including Kroll, Bobby Cannavale, Brandon Kyle Goodman, David Thewlis, Jemaine Clement, Maria Bamford, Maya Rudolph, and Thandiwe Newton all reprising their roles from Big Mouth, with Rosie Perez and Henry Winkler joining as new creatures.

Netflix

Netflix

During season 5 of Big Mouth, audiences got their first taste of Human Resources, when the supernatural world was first introduced during the finale, “Re-New Year’s Eve,” in addition to meeting the breakout new character, Walter the Love Bug (Goodman).

While speaking to ET, the voice actor and series writer said that “Big Mouth is very much centered on kids and on puberty at a very specific age. And I think that the show has done such a great job at articulating these traumas that we’ve all been through and making it funny and relatable.”

“And so, what I’m excited about Human Resources is that we’re actually able to go to other parts of life and other ages in our lives,” Goodman added, explaining that the spinoff will also “see our characters deal with people who are much older or much younger and see the different life experiences and how they react and respond to those as well.”

Human Resources debuts March 18 on Netflix.

