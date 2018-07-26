'I Am Paul Walker' Trailer Shows Never-Before-Seen Home Videos of the Late Actor

Paul Walker left behind quite the legacy.

The late actor -- who died in a car crash in Santa Clarita, California, in November 2013 -- is being remembered in I Am Paul Walker, a new documentary premiering Aug. 11 on Paramount Network. In the film's first trailer, which was released on Thursday, friends, family members and colleagues pay tribute to Walker, who was 40 years old at the time of his death.

Walker's family members are heavily featured in the preview, which is interspersed with home videos of a young Walker playing the piano, riding a bike and hanging out with his siblings.

"He liked to go fast," his sister, Ashlie, reminisces over video of them riding on a Big Wheel together. "As soon as I was old enough to hang on tight, I was on the back of his Big Wheel with him going for the ride of my life."

"I can actually say that he did a lot of things, that made a lot of difference, in a lot of peoples lives," his uncle, Rhett Walker, shares. "He was a giver."

Caleb Walker, one of the late actor's brothers, reveals that he would've been content without fame or fortune. "He'd always say like, 'I wanted to be a park ranger, you know,'" he recalls. "Make 28-grand a year and, like, live in the wilderness. That's really what he wanted to do."

Matt Luber, Walker's manager, echoes those sentiments, saying, "Paul was always an actor that had one foot in and one foot out. He'd just disappear."

"My daughter, my surfing -- that's the life and that's what I care about," Rob Cohen, who directed 2001's Fast and the Furious, said of Walker's mindset, adding that, "Cinema didn't capture it all, couldn't capture it all."

Others note that Walker "made the best of every single minute" and call him a "balance of opposites; a lover and a fighter."

Tyrese Gibson, his Fast and the Furious co-star, has perhaps the most tear-jerking soundbite. "If you loved him the way we did, you would say, 'Well, why him and not us?'"

Watch the video below for more on the beloved actor:

RELATED CONTENT:

New Paul Walker Documentary to Show a ‘Side of Paul Few Knew’

Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit With Porsche

Vin Diesel Shares 'Brotherhood' Photo With Tyrese and Paul Walker After Dwayne Johnson 'Fast' Spinoff News

Related Gallery