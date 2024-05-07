Ian Gelder, 'Game of Thrones' Actor, Dead at 74

Ian Gelder -- the veteran stage actor best known for his role as Ser Kevan Lannister in Game of Thrones -- has died. He was 74.

Gelder's husband, actor Ben Daniels, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the devastating news. Daniels -- known for his roles in The Exorcist and Netflix's House of Cards -- said Gelder died Monday afternoon after he was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in December.

"It is with huge huge sadness and a heavy heart broken into a million pieces that I'm leaving this post to announce the passing of my darling husband and life partner Ian Gelder," Daniels wrote in his lengthy caption. "Ian was diagnosed with bile duct cancer in December and yesterday he passed at 13.07. I'd stopped all work to be his carer but neither of us had any idea that it would all be so fast."

According to the Mayo Clinic, bile duct cancer (or Cholangiocarcinoma) is a type of cancer "that forms in the slender tubes (bile ducts) that carry the digestive fluid bile). Bile ducts connect your live to your gallbladder and to your small intestine."

Daniels, 59, paid tribute to Gelder as his "absolute rock" and his partner of more than three decades.

Ben Daniels and Ian Gelder on April 3, 2022 in London, England. - Getty

"If we weren't together we spoke to each other everyday. He was the kindest, most generous spirited and loving human being," Daniels continued. "He was a wonderful wonderful actor and everyone who worked with him was touched by his heart and light. I honestly don't know what I'll do without him by my side. He coped with his dreadful illness with such bravery, with no self pity. Ever. He was remarkable and will be so missed."

Daniels closed his touching caption explaining that the photo he posted was taken at Christmas "after I'd got him out of [the] hospital and even though he'd gone through the worst three weeks there you can still see his joy and love shining through."

The late British actor had numerous stage roles, most recently appearing in David Storey's The March on Russia. He also had several TV roles, recently voicing The Remnants in season 1 of Doctor Who. He made his TV debut in 1972 in New Scotland Yard. Some of his other TV roles include The Wide World of Mystery, Edward the King, London's Burning, Rumpole of the Bailey and Torchwood: Children of Earth.

But fans will undoubtedly forever remember him for his role on Game of Thrones as Ser Kevan Lannister, the younger brother of Tywin Lannister -- father of Cersei Lannister, head of House Lannister and the richest man in Westeros.

Gelder made his first appearance on the hit HBO series in season 1, episode 8, "The Priority End." He appeared in two more episodes that season before reprising his role for one episode in season 2, "The Prince of Winterfell." He returned for seasons 5 and 6, appearing in a total of 12 episodes.

On Daniels' post announcing his husband's death, fans paid condolences to the late actor.

"Oh Ben, I'm so very sorry to hear this news. What a delightful man and brilliant actor Ian was. Sending huge love to you ♥️ Xxx," one fan wrote.

Another added, "My deepest condolences Ben. Sending you all my love and support. Ian was an icon to so many of us and he will be so dearly missed. 🤍"

