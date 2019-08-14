It's Ian Ziering versus the walking dead!

The BH90210 star leads the latest Syfy original film, Zombie Tidal Wave, and it's as ridiculous as the title suggests. In the movie, Ziering plays Hunter Shaw, a fisherman who is forced to be a small town's savior when a zombie-slinging tidal wave causes maritime mayhem. Yup, this is an actual movie!

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, Hunter races against time as the zombie-infested waters threaten to put the town in dire straits.

When he runs to the safety of his truck, sword in hand (of course), his paranoia reaches astronomical levels when a few unexpected guests suddenly appear in the backseat, prompting Hunter to hurtle himself at who he believes are zombies.

Thankfully, they're just innocent bystanders looking for a temporary safe haven.

"Where'd you two come from?" Hunter asks incredulously, after nearly injuring them.

"Can you just get us to a hotel or something?" one of them asks, prompting Hunter to lecture them on their ill-advised priorities: "A five-star hotel isn't going to protect you from that."

But time is of the essence, as a zombie starts to approach their truck. Uh-oh. Watch ET's exclusive clip above.

Zombie Tidal Wave premieres Saturday, Aug. 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Syfy.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Ian Ziering on How 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Revival Will Honor Luke Perry (Exclusive)

Ian Ziering | Comic-Con 2019 (Full Interview)

Jared Padalecki and Ian Ziering's Kids Had the Best Comic-Con Ever

Related Gallery