Ian Ziering on Working With ‘Sharknado’ Co-Star Tara Reid for a Real-Life Shark Adventure
Ian Ziering and Tara Reid are teaming up to face off against sharks once more. Only this time, the sharks are real, and it's all part of Discovery's celebrated Shark Week!
Ziering served as a guest co-host of Monday's Entertainment Tonight, alongside Nischelle Turner, and he opened up about getting into the water with his longtime Sharknado co-star for a new special about the fearsome predators of the deep.
In The Real Sharknado, the pair examine the feasibility of some of the campy horror classic's wilder depictions of shark behavior -- such as flying around in a tornado and jumping out of the water to eat prey.
"It's not likely to happen," Ziering admitted. "Sharks don't really jump out of the water to eat in a storm [or] in a tornado. They really submerge. They stay away from the surface."
To really show the truth of this -- and to prove that the fears some people face are unfounded -- Ziering and Reid got into a small glass-bottom boat with bait suspended above their heads and traveled through shark-filled waters.
"They put bait fish above our heads just to prove that sharks are not going to jump out of the water," Ziering explained. "You know, at first, I was a little hesitant to do that but Tara and I had a great time."
Since the first Sharknado hit TV screens in 2013, the Syfy franchise has developed a cult following and spawned five sequels, including Sharknado 2: The Second One, Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!, Sharknado: The 4th Awakens, Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, and The Last Sharknado: It's About Time.
Ziering has said in the past that he only agreed to be a part of the first in the series because he wanted to make sure he could keep his health insurance, and it soon became something with a thriving fan base.
"Oh yeah I didn't wanna do it," Ziering shared with Turner. "But I had to do it for my family. [And now], it's six movies later! The glory's gonna last forever."
The Real Sharknado airs July 14 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery.
