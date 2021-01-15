Dr. Dre is on the up and up. Ice T took to Twitter to share an update on the 55-year-old music mogul, who was reportedly rushed to the hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm last week. TheLaw & Order: Special Victims Unit star assured people that Dre is "safe and looking good."

"Update: Just FaceTimed with @drdre He just made it home. Safe and looking good," Ice T tweeted to his 1.8 million Twitter followers on Friday. Fans quickly replied, thanking him for the update on the "Forgot About Dre" rapper.

According to TMZ, Dre was admitted to the ICU at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he was receiving care.

Update: Just FaceTimed with @drdre He just made it home. Safe and looking good. 🙏👊🏽 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 15, 2021

Shortly after the news broke of his hospitalization, Dre took to Instagram to assure fans he was "doing great" and would be out soon.

"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!" he wrote.

The following day, the rap legend was targeted in a potential attempted burglary, as trespassers were apprehended near his home while he remained hospitalized.

Dre, meanwhile, is in the middle of his contentious divorce from his wife of 24 years, Nicole Young. For more on his hospitalization, watch below.

