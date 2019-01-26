Looks like Rent: Live is setting the stage for a big reunion.

Idina Menzel took to Twitter on Friday to tease that she'd be reuniting with the rest of the show's original Broadway cast during Fox's live show on Sunday.

Menzel, who played bisexual performance artist Maureen Johnson in the show and 2005 movie, shared a photo of her initials, "IM," on a trailer alongside "DRV" and "FW" -- signaling that Daphne Rubin Vega, who played Mimi Marquez, and Fredi Walker, who played Joanne Jefferson, would be joining.

Anthony Rapp, who played Mark Cohen on Broadway and in the film, also shared his initials -- this time with "AP," "TD," "WJH" and "JLM" -- for Adam Pascal (Roger Davis), Taye Diggs (Benjamin “Benny” Coffin III), Wilson Jermaine Heredia (Angel Dumott Schunard) and Jesse L. Martin (Tom Collins).

Vanessa Hudgens will be taking on the role of Maureen in Rent: Live, while Tinashe will play Mimi. Mario (Benny), Kiersey Clemons (Joanne), Jordan Fisher (Mark) and more will also star in the production.

Rent played a big role in Menzel's life. She met Diggs while working on the Broadway musical, and they later married in 1996, before splitting in 2015. The couple shares one son together, 9-year-old Walker, and has been committed to co-parenting since their breakup.

See what Diggs told ET about making it work with Menzel in the video below.

Rent Live airs on Fox Sunday, Jan. 27, at 8 p.m. ET.

