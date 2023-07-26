Idris Elba Says He Was Once Threatened at Gunpoint Outside Nightclub and Almost 'Lost My F**king Life'
Idris Elba once faced a terrifying situation. In an interview with Daily Mail, the 50-year-old actor said that he'd once been held at gunpoint while trying to defend a man's girlfriend.
"I nearly lost my f**king life after attempting to stop a man threatening his girlfriend outside a club," he said. "A guy [was] whaling on his missus, screaming in her face, 'I'll f**king kill you,' and so on."
"I come round and I go 'Look how beautiful she is. Why would you talk to this beautiful princess like that?'" Elba recalled. "He pulled out a gun, stuck it right in my face, and goes, 'You talking about my girl?' ‘He thought I was trying to hit on her."
The whole thing left Elba thinking, "Don't play negotiations like that… Consequences, man."
Elba didn't disclose any further details about the situation.
Elba's latest reveal comes amid his starring role in Apple TV+'s Hijack. In the series, the actor plays Sam Nelson, a corporate negotiator who tries to use his professional skills to save everyone on board a hijacked flight.
"The show plays over seven episodes. Each hour is an episode, each hour is sort of a play-by-play of what happens on the plane," Elba previously told ET of the series, before describing of his character, "This is not a hero. This is not someone who can fight. He does use his brain, use his logic, use his sensitivity, use his empathy."
