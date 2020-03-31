Idris Elba is feeling better, but still in "limbo" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor shared a health update on Tuesday, telling fans on Twitter that he and his wife, Sabrina are still "asymptomatic" after testing positive for the COVID-19 virus, but are still feeling the effects of the global pandemic.

"We've passed the quarantine period, but we're a little bit in limbo -- we can't get a flight back home," he relayed. "So we just have to sit still for a little bit."

"Other than that, we're OK and we're so thankful that I think the worst of it is probably past," Elba added, noting that the worst thing for the couple at the moment is a bit of "cabin fever." The Cats star was on location about to begin production on a movie when he learned he had coronavirus and has been quarantined ever since.

"We're both good mentally, just trying to stay optimistic. I hope you guys are too, keeping yourselves sane and not getting too worried and too panicked," he told fans. "Take it from me, man, I thought I definitely was gonna see the worst of it, as an asthmatic, but I got through it. And you can too."

Elba concluded his message by sending a "big shout out" to everyone who is struggling at the moment and all the people helping to fight the global pandemic, "especially the doctors and nurses, and the healthcare people that are doing their thing. You lot are amazing, and you should be fully appreciated."

The actor was one of the first celebs to announce he had tested positive for the virus, joining the ranks of Tom Hanks, Colton Underwood, and more. See the video below for more on the COVID-19 pandemic.

