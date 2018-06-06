‘Imposters’ Finale First Look: Jules Might Have Just Blown Everything (Exclusive)

Bravo’s Imposters is about to pull of its final con.

In ET’s exclusive first at the now-series finale, Jules Langmore (Marianne Rendón) and co. are in Niagara Falls to finally take down “The Doctor.” Jules, alone in an elevator, struggles to get her disguise wig back on in time before the doors open to reveal “fixer” Shelly Cohen (Paul Adelstein), who steps in and does a double take of Jules.

“I feel like I know you,” he says. “Do I know you?”

Shelly goes on to list a bunch of nightclubs around the world the two might’ve run into each other at, all of which Jules quickly shuts down.

“Must’ve been my doppelganger,” she jokes. “Do you know why she was there? I’m looking to make some life changes.”

“You’re an odd little bird,” Cohen tells Jules, before signing off with the odd phrase, “See you soon, macaroon.” The sign-off makes Jules’ eyes open wide. Watch the chilling exchange here:

Fans can also expect one of star Inbar Lavi ’s favorite con of the series in the season two finale.

“I have a Marilyn Monroe con in episode 10 that I’m very excited about,” she teased ET at NBCUniversal summer press day in May. “So, that ups the ante … I think that Maddie’s biggest strength is realizing that her femininity and her sexuality can be used as an advantage and, you know, she uses it as a tool to get the job done. But in season two, it kind of comes back and bites her in the ass. Consequences.”

Bravo

While the series has sadly been canceled, Lavi was proud of the “wild ride” she and her co-stars went on in the past 10 episodes.

“I think each character [had] to go through this self-discovery journey in season two,” she added. “It was exciting to go through that together as a group and separately.”

Imposters’ finale airs Thursday at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo. For more Bravo, check out the links and video below.

