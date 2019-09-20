In Real Life is all about having a good time!

ET exclusively premieres the boy band's colorful, upbeat new music video for their hypnotic track called "Don't Go."

The video, which is all about having fun and hanging out, was shot in only two takes while on a bus back from a radio show in Florida. "Don't Go," which features both English and Spanish lyrics, is a milestone moment for the five member boy band, who wrote and produced the track and co-directed the music video.

Brady Tutton, Chance Perez, Drew Ramos, Michael Conor and Sergio Calderon recently sat down with ET to discuss their rise to fame, admitting their careers have been heavily inspired by another five-member boy band -- One Direction.

"What made me start a music career was watching a One Direction performance," Calderon, 18, revealed.

"I didn't really see myself in a band, to be honest," Conor, 20, chimed in. "I watched a lot of One Direction interviews, for whatever reason, and I always kind of thought it would be cool... So, full circle."

While the boys are well on their way to becoming the next One Direction, they do admit life has already changed for them since forming their group in 2017 after winning the music competition series Boy Band.

"The people that are around me now just elevate me to where I’ve never been before," Ramos, 21, told ET. "You still go on with your normal life, but then all this happened... a lot of blessings."

"It's been a weird balance of trying to figure out how to be a dad while I'm away," said Perez, 21, who is the father of a 4-year-old daughter named Brooklyn.

The guys are about to embark on the next chapter of their career on their For U Tour, which kicks off in October.

In Real Life's debut album, She Do, is out now.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

How One Direction Inspired the Guys of In Real Life (Exclusive)

In Real Life Explain Their Thirstiest Instagram Pictures (Exclusive)

Watch In Real Life Perform New Single 'She Do' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery