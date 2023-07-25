Indiana Jones stunt coordinator, Mike Massa, is supporting the SAG-AFTRA strike in a fiery way.

Massa was one of many members of Atlanta, Georgia's stunt community who gathered at Covert Camera Vehicles on Monday to show solidarity with Hollywood actors who have been on strike since July 13.

Per WSB-TV, the group gathered at the site of the tracking vehicle company to express their concerns including stunt performer Elena Sanchez who read aloud to the crowd, "Eighty-seven percent of the 160,000 SAG-AFTRA members make less than $26,000 a year. Which means they do not qualify for health insurance."

Massa also stepped on stage, bringing the event to a close by lighting himself on fire. Massa held a sign that read, "SAG-AFTRA on Strike" in the process. A "fire team" was nearby to help safely pull off the stunt, the outlet confirmed.

The stunt coordinator took to Instagram in a joint post with a caption to share more of the shocking moment.

"We are tired of being burned by the AMPTP," The pair wrote, calling out the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

The loud and blazing message was met with plenty of support in the comments from fans and fellow SAG members, with Dear White People actress Logan Browning writing, "Yes Mike!!!!," and Buffy alum, Charisma Carpenter adding, "🔥🔥🔥 sharing."

SAG-AFTRA went on strike earlier this month after they were unable to reach an agreement with major Hollywood studios and streamers by the July 12 deadline. Because of this, nearly all productions in Hollywood have been forced to shut down, which has already had an immediate impact in the industry with canceled premieres, axed publicity tours, delayed projects and abandoned sets. SAG follows WGA on the picket line, with the Writers Guild of America starting their strike May 12.

Massa shared his reason for taking action at the rally in a separate Instagram post, writing, "We wanted to make a statement, and I think we did! It was great to see such a great turnout from our local Stunt community, local leadership, and actors who showed up to support us. It was a great day!"

The stuntman's show of support at the ATL event comes after he spent 10 months working on Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, serving as one of Harrison Ford's stunt doubles.

Massa's stunt work has been seen in television projects and movies alike, including Star Trek, the Yellowstone prequel series 1923, Stranger Things, The Italian Job and more.

SAG-AFTRA Strike: Fran Drescher Reflects on 'The Nanny' Picket Line Episode



