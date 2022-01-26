Jay Ellis is wishing all his fans a good morning -- except for one.

The Insecure star took to Twitter on Tuesday share some A.M. greetings, when he shared a bizarre anecdote about a woman who had a bone to pick about his sometimes controversial character, Lawrence.

"Good morning to everyone except for the lady that slapped me in the face at the airport because she got mad at Lawrence for something he did in season 3," Ellis wrote.

Good morning to everyone except for the lady that slapped me in the face at the airport because she got mad at Lawrence for something he did in season 3 — Jay Ellis (@JayREllis) January 25, 2022

Lawrence definitely had the Twitterverse talking over his five seasons on the hit HBO series. Despite the ups and downs he had with Issa (Issa Rae) over the years, he told ET he felt "very full and content and very happy" with how Lawrence's story ended.

"I remember having that feeling -- and it's bittersweet -- but at the same time, it also felt like, 'Yeah, this is how we’re supposed to be. This is what it's supposed to feel like. And this is the way this story’s supposed to end,'" Ellis said of how Lawrence ended the show's fifth and final season.

How his character balanced having a baby with Condola (Christina Elmore) and his relationship with Issa was another story, however.

"I think that is the journey of this season. What does that really mean? What does it mean when you got your work life in balance and it seems like you have your love life in balance, and then obviously, all of a sudden this big shock comes in with the baby, right? And now, you're just trying to find, like, sure footing. You're just trying to find somewhere to stand up and not be sinking," he explained.

"And I think that's what Lawrence is doing," Ellis continued. "And I think he's also realizing, just because he had a vision and a thing, it doesn't have to be the exact way. There could be a different route. There could be a different path to that vision, and I think that's what this season is all about for him."

While Insecure's final season was emotional for viewers, it was just as difficult for Ellis and the rest of the cast to come to terms with in real life.

"Issa was the last one to hold out. And then, once she saw a room of 50 people literally wiping snot from their noses she was like, ‘OK, I can’t hold these back anymore,'" he said of the cast's final table read. "Then she got up and she made this really beautiful speech about what the show has meant to her."

Also in tears was Yvonne Orji, who recalled sharing a moment with Ellis and Rae at the table read as they all got emotional. "There was no tug in me left,” she said, noting how special it was for everyone to finally be in a room together one final time after COVID had separated them all for so long. "It was like, 'Oh, my god. It’s the last time we’ll be in this room,'" she added. "For us to be in a big soundstage... just being there one last time, I think is the culmination of the moment."

For more on Insecure, check out the video below.

