Inside Chris Rock and Lake Bell's Romance -- and Why They're the Perfect Match
Chris Rock Dating Lake Bell While Laying Low Following Will Smit…
‘The Simpsons’ Celebrates 700 Episodes: Behind the Scenes of the…
Natalie Portman Teases Her MCU Future After 'Thor: Love & Thunde…
Khloè Kardashian Expecting Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner 'Overjoyed' to be Expecting Baby No…
Nick Cannon Calls Mariah Carey Marriage a ‘Fairy Tale’ (Exclusiv…
Dwayne Johnson on ‘Fiercely Independent’ Daughter Simone's WWE D…
’One Tree Hill’ Star Bevin Prince’s Husband Dead: Meteorologist …
Nick Cannon Confirms More Babies Are on the Way With Cryptic 'St…
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Welcome Second Child
Tarek and Heather El Moussa Are Pregnant With Their First Baby T…
Demi Lovato Reveals Gnarly Face Injury That Requires Stitches
'Big Brother' 24 Houseguests Tell Their Strategies in 5 Words or…
Brittney Griner Pleads Guilty in Russia on Marijuana Charge
Brad Pitt Arrives in Italy Where Angelina Jolie and Kids Are Ahe…
'The Kardashians' Finale: Khloé Kardashian Calls Tristan Thomps…
Inside Jill Duggar’s Life Since Stepping Away From ‘Counting On’
Chris Rock and Lake Bell are going strong! A source tells ET that the couple is a great match because they share similar values.
"Lake is very down-to-earth, and like Chris, she's not at all caught up in the Hollywood fakeness," the source says, before adding of Rock, "He finds her very refreshing."
In addition to their aligned values, the source says that Rock, 57, and Bell, 43, have a similar sense of humor.
"She's got a dry sense of humor and doesn't take herself too seriously," the source says of the actress, who got divorced from Scott Campbell in 2020. Bell shares two kids -- Ozgood, 5, and Nova, 7 -- with her ex.
The source notes that Rock and Bell aren't putting any pressure on themselves, and are instead just seeing where their relationship will go.
"Lake is new to dating and her priority is on her two young kids," the source says. "Chris has his plate full with preparations for his upcoming NYC tour dates and the taping of his comedy special."
Despite their busy schedules, the source says that Rock and Bell are "making an effort to fit in time together whenever possible."
The new couple was first linked last month, when they attended a baseball game in St. Louis together. Following that outing, the pair was spotted in California on several occasions, even holding hands at one point.
Shortly thereafter, a source told ET that Rock and Bell have been dating for a couple of months.
"It’s a good sign when he’s making time for someone while on tour," the source said of Rock. "He’s hyper focused on his tour and upcoming comedy special, so I know he really likes her since he’s making seeing her a priority!"
ET has reached out to Rock and Bell's reps for comment.
RELATED CONTENT:
Chris Rock Turned Down Hosting 2022 Emmys, Source Says -- Here's Why
Chris Rock Is Dating Lake Bell: 'He's Happy and Enjoying Life'
Chris Rock and Lake Bell Spotted Together on Multiple Outings In L.A.
Related Gallery