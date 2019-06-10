Inside E3 2019: Exclusive Interviews, Booth Tours and Tech Reveals

E3 is upon us!

ET has your all-access pass to E3 2019. We'll be broadcasting live this week as the hottest gaming and tech news is released at the Los Angeles Convention Center. From details on the anticipated Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order to a potential first look at Square Enix's upcoming Avengers game and what's up next for Nintendo and Xbox, we've got E3 covered.

Keep it locked on ET Live starting Tuesday as we bring you complete coverage of E3, from presentation highlights to exclusive interviews with game developers and booth tours. Check out what to expect from the convention below.

TUESDAY:

E3 kicks off with a bang. First, we'll be breaking down the biggest reveals from Nintendo's presentation. Then, we'll plug into GameSpot's livestream for news on Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order and potentially a first-look at Square Enix's upcoming Avengers game and finally CyberPunk 2077. Make sure you tune into ET Live for:

9 a.m.: Nintendo Direct Presentation

11 a.m.: Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order

11:40 a.m.: Square Enix

12:40 p.m.: CyberPunk 2077

WEDNESDAY:

The festivities continue on Wednesday, as we're on-site with exclusive interviews with the developers from the most-anticipated new games, possibly including details on the rumored Pokemon Sword & Shield and a new Animal Crossing. Make sure you tune into ET Live for:

9 a.m.: Call of Duty Modern Warfare

9:30 a.m.: Square Enix booth tour, presentation, and interview

11:40 a.m.: Unannounced Nintendo Game

12:30 p.m.: Nintendo booth tour, interview, and gameplay

2:30 p.m.: Xbox booth tour, interview, and gameplay

THURSDAY:

We'll finish up by plugging into GameSpot's live stream for the breakdown on Blair Witch and an unannounced Netflix project -- plus tune in as we discuss the craziest tech reveals from E3!

11:40 a.m.: Blair Witch

4:40 p.m.: Unannounced Netflix Game

