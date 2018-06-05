Inside Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana's Contentious Custody Battle (Exclusive)

Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana's custody battle is ramping up.

A source tells ET that Jackson's recent call to the police to check on her 1-year-old son, Eissa, is not the first time she and Al Mana haven't seen eye to eye. ET's source claims that Al Mana was "verbally abusive" to Jackson in the past, and that the singer is having difficulty getting over that painful period in her life.

Jackson and Al Mana married privately in 2012, and split in April 2017, just three months after Jackson gave birth to Eissa. When she was married to Al Mana, ET's source claims, "Janet lived a life where she felt controlled at every moment. She doesn't want her son growing up with the same feelings."

The source alleges that while Jackson originally planned to co-parent Eissa with the Qatari billionaire, she now wants full custody. Another source previously told ET that Al Mana is upset with the current child custody arrangement that allegedly stipulates a caregiver must be present when Al Mana spends time with Eissa and how much time he can spend with his son.

"Janet feels completely out of control during Wissam's visitations with their baby and worries nonstop," our source says, adding that they share the same nanny to keep things consistent for Eissa. The situation appeared to reach a new point over the weekend when ET broke the news that Jackson called the police over concern for Eissa's welfare during a visitation with Al Mana.

On top of all this, ET is told the couple also seems to have cultural differences when it comes to parenting.

"Janet and Wissam are on complete opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to raising Eissa and this has made their split even worse," our source says. "She wants a Western world upbringing and Wissam would like his son to learn his upbringing."

The source claims divorce proceedings have also stalled out over the couple's inability to work together.

"Lawyers haven't completed their divorce papers because it's been impossible to get Janet and Wissam to agree on anything. They literally can't be in the same room together and, at this point, there is no mediation,” the source says. "There seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to this divorce. It’s has been hard on the entire family.”

