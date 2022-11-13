Inside Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream's Butterfly-Themed 6th Birthday Party
Kim Kardashian Offers Rare Glimpse at Brother Rob
Jason Momoa Strips Down and Flexes His Backside on TV
Camila Alves Says She and Matthew McConaughey Both Don't Remembe…
‘Yellowstone’ Cast Teases ‘Compelling, Riveting’ Season 5 (Exclu…
Gwen Stefani Thought Her 'Life Was Over' Before She Met Blake Sh…
The Real Story Behind Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau's Spl…
'90 Day Fiancé': Tim and Veronica Open Up About Their Marriage P…
Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari Apologize to Each Other Over…
Elizabeth Hurley Calls Working With Matthew Perry Amid His Addic…
Leonardo DiCaprio 'Spending Time' With Gigi Hadid Following Cami…
‘Yellowstone’ Cast Dishes on What to Expect From Season 5
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Share Their Co-Parenting Philoso…
'Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Promises Beth's 'Fierceness' Is 'Ram…
Bobby Flay Shows Off Food Network’s New Kitchen and Dishes on Ho…
'The Conners' Sneak Peek: Estelle Parsons Returns for Thanksgivi…
Inside Takeoff’s Funeral: Watch Chlöe Bailey and Drake Honor th…
Abby De La Rosa on Her ‘Polyamorous Relationship’ With Nick Cann…
Heidi Klum Reacts to Internet’s Response to Her Meme-Worthy Worm…
Dream Kardashian had the cutest celebration! On Saturday, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter had a butterfly-themed birthday party.
"Welcome to Dreamy’s butterfly 6th birthday extravaganza," Khloe Kardashian said in a video shared on her Instagram Story. In the clip, the Good American founder is greeted by a set of pink butterfly streamers that lead to a hallway filled with pink and purple balloon arches filled with more butterflies.
In another clip, Khloe shared a picture of the balloons that read "Happy Birthday Dream," that hung over a pool. Dream’s auntie also shared a picture of her cake.
Khloe gave her followers a look inside the party, which included a slimy crafts station. In a video, Khloe talks to the birthday girl as she plays with some blue slime and shows off her purple lips -- courtesy of her snow cone.
Dream, who wore a cute butterfly-filled romper – also had a dance party with her Lovey, Kris Jenner and cousin, True Thompson. In the clip, the three hit the dance floor as the Tones and I’s "Dance Monkey" plays. The girls also danced to songs by Fergie and Outkast. In another video, Khloe dances with Kim Kardashian’s daughter, Chicago.
Not pictured in any of Khloe's clips was Dream's father, Rob.
Dream celebrated her 6th birthday on Thursday. In honor of her special day, her parents took to their respective social media accounts to show her some love.
"Happy Birthday to the sweetest and funniest girl! Daddy will always love you 🥰🥰💙💙💙💙🤞," Rob wrote next to a picture of his daughter smiling wide for the camera while playing inside a dinosaur egg.
"Happy 6th birthday to my beautiful daughter Dream 🥰 mommy loves you," Blac Chyna wrote next to a video of Dream rocking a red outfit in the car. In the clip, the model asks the birthday girl, "How do you feel? How do you feel? You’re turning six."
Dream’s Lovey also took to her respective social media account to pen a message to her granddaughter and share some adorable pics.
"I love you to the moon and back Dreamy and I thank God for you every single day!!!! You make me laugh so hard I cry. You are strong, smart, beautiful inside and out, kind, generous, thoughtful… you have a gentle soul, you are so creative and you have the best voice. You are an amazing artist and your talents never cease to amaze me. I’m so proud of you always and I love you so much!!!!! Lovey xo 😍❤️🙏🎂🥳 @robkardashianofficial."
RELATED CONTENT:
See Rob Kardashian's Adorable Birthday Tribute to Daughter Dream
Rob Kardashian Joins Daughter Dream in Paradise For Khloe's Birthday
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's Daughter Steals Show in New Ad