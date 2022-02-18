Inside Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Private Romance -- And Why It 'Really Works'
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have figured out the secret to making their relationship work.
A source tells ET that the 32-year-old singer and 30-year-old actor "are very happy in their relationship," and prefer to "keep their private life private."
"They've been enjoying their time as a couple," the source says. "They have spoken about their future together and feel very secure about their relationship."
As for how they're able to balance both work and romance, the source notes, "They're supportive of each other's careers and of each other in general. Both of them have been busy with work and they completely understand how to balance hectic schedules and still make time for each other. It's part of why their relationship really works."
Swift and Alwyn have been romantically linked since 2016, and have been able to keep their private life private for the most part.
However, earlier this month the actor made a rare comment about his relationship status during the virtual Television Critics Association panel for his new Hulu show, Conversations With Friends.
Alwyn is set to star as Nick Conway, a character who is in an open relationship, in the series, which is based on Sally Rooney's debut novel of the same name. During the panel, the actor was questioned about whether he's had discussions about open relationships before.
"I think people can do whatever they want that makes them happy. I'm obviously happy in a monogamous relationship," he said, alluding to Swift, though not mentioning her by name.
