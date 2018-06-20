Inside the 'Big Brother' Season 20 House (Exclusive)

Big Brother is back!

The new contestants for the 20th season of CBS' reality show have officially moved into the house and are ready to start scheming. Before viewers "expect the unexpected," Julie Chen took ET's Keltie Knight on a special tour of where all the action will take place.

Season 20 is one of the longest, with the contestants competing for 99 days for a chance to win $500,000. This season, the Big Brother house is full of surprises to keep the guests entertained, including a rock climbing wall, a game lounge with a nod to the previous seasons, Snapchat-inspired filters and so much more.

"If you want to climb the rock wall there is a couch in your way, and for the first-time ever this platform spins," Chen shared. Another twist this season is that those secret strategy meetings will be harder to hide from the Head of Household, who will get their own bedroom, bathroom, and cameras to spy on the other guests.

"In the HOH bedroom, [they are] going to be able to spy on rooms with a camera. But no audio," revealed Chen. The other guests will be two to a room and with less privacy. On the plus side, they did add two more sinks to the emoji-themed bathroom.

As the 16 contestants get settled, CBS All-Access subscribers will get first dibs at meeting the new cast with live stream interviews starting at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET on Monday.

Big Brother's two-night premiere will air on Wednesday, June 27 and Thursday, June 28.

