Inside the Celeb-Approved Experiences Australia Has to Offer

You don't have to be a member of the royal family to enjoy all the incredible experiences Australia has to offer. From adrenaline-inducing activities to great surfing and delicious eats, Australia seemingly has it all. ET has teamed up with Tourism Australia to give you a sneak peek at everything you can do Down Under, and to kick things off, we sent our own Kevin Frazier on the Sydney BridgeClimb.

"One of the things you have to do if you come to Sydney, you have to climb the bridge. It's called the BridgeClimb officially," Frazier said of the attraction, which involves 1,332 stairs on the Sydney Harbour Bridge. "If [Prince] Harry can do it, Kevin can do it, allegedly."

The redheaded royal isn't the only celebrity to have trekked the 440 feet to the top of the bridge, but no matter who you are or where you've been, it's hard to get over the beautiful view. "We did it! We are on the top of the world," Frazier marveled. "Oh my god, this is crazy!"

Next, Frazier headed to the world famous Bondi Beach for a little lesson from local surf school, Let's Go Surfing. "I'm going to go out there and get my surf on, because there's nothing like Australia," he confessed.

And nothing cures a few wipeouts like a good meal. Frazier next hit up North Bondi Fish, a celeb hot spot where chef Matt Moran treated him to a sampling of the locally-sourced ingredients. Delicious prawn sandwiches were just one favorite on the loaded menu. Frazier couldn't help but praise the sashimi. "Come on, man!" he raved.