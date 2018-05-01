Inside Zendaya's Sophisticated and Chic Shoe Line Launch Party (Exclusive)

When it comes to her brand, Zendaya knows what she wants!

The 21-year-old actress and fashionista launched her new shoe line, Daya, with her stylist, Law Roach, back in January, with a chic celebration put together by David Tutera -- and now ET's got your first look inside the stylish affair.

In an exclusive clip from this week's episode of David Tutera's Celebrations, the celebrity event planner unveils the party to Zendaya -- who got "exactly" what she wanted.

"I've been really nervous about today, because things have been so last minute, but I'm excited because now I can walk Zendaya and Law into the party and they can see all the details and, most importantly, the shoes!" David says in the clip, as the group walks into a stunning black-and-white room filled with elegant embellishments and a wall lined with shoes.

First stop for Zendaya, of course, was the dance floor. "I walk in and I see these beautiful, drapey white and black curtains everywhere, and chandeliers. That, right away, was like, boom, hit the nail on the head," she shares.

"David couldn't make the leg wall happen, but we have the girls on this like, spinny thing, and they're all in my shoes and white bodysuits," she continues. "It's clean, sophisticated, but still fun. And that's exactly what we wanted."

David Tutera's Celebrations airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv.

