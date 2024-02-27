On the heels of The Traitors enjoying meteoric heights on Peacock, Alan Cumming is now truly reaching for the stars ahead of season 3.

Speaking to ET at 92NY in New York City on Monday, the unexampled and always exquisitely dressed host of the Peacock series isn't shying away about his his dream celeb cast. He's previously mentioned Beyoncé. And while that would be quite the feat, Cumming's not stopping there.

"You know who I was thinking would be really good? Martha Stewart," Cumming tells ET. "Wouldn't she be fantastic, 'cause she'd be a fantastic traitor. And also, she's got such great skills. She's so resourceful on things. Once I saw on her show and we were making a Christmas wreath and I remember she was like, 'First of all, you got some vanilla pods from your garden, from your vanilla trees.' And I was like, 'What if you don't have any vanilla trees?' She goes, 'Well then you ask your neighbor.' So, she'd be really good and really firm. And also, she's sort of a temptress."

It would seem (keyword, seem) that Cumming's already got an "in" with Martha Stewart but he's hoping ET will do him a solid and ask on her behalf.

"You could ask Martha," Cumming quipped.

What say you, Martha?!

In any event, one can imagine Cumming's ecstatic over his unscripted series. Not only was The Traitors recently renewed for a third season, but the show also recently set records for the streaming service.

It was announced last month that The Traitors became the most-watched unscripted series in the U.S. across all streaming-platforms, TheWrap reported. Looking a little deeper at the numbers, the outlet reported that, when combining viewing figures for season 1's 11 episode and the first four episodes for season 2, The Traitors logged a whopping 384 million minutes viewed during the week of Jan. 15, while also averaging an audience of 470,000 viewers and reaching 2.35 million viewers.

"I didn't expect it. I don't know... I never expected anyone to watch anything I do at all, actually," Cumming said with a laugh. "Isn't that terrible?"

He added, "When you do something so random, so left field, you have such a great time doing it with lovely people and then everyone adores it. It's a win-win situation."

Based on the hit Dutch series of the same name, The Traitors induces plenty of drama and deceit with its premise: 20 contestants -- including some reality TV A-listers -- gather in a remote Scottish castle. Their quest? To work as a team and complete a series of challenges in pursuit of a potential $250,000 prize. The catch? Three of the contestants are secret traitors tasked with conning their teammates out of the cash. Some of the season 2 stars who remain alive for the cash price include The Bachelor's Peter Weber and Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge.

Meanwhile, Cumming's busy life in the states continues. He's got an upcoming one-man show at Studio 54, Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age. He returns to the famed venue for the first time in nearly a decade to broach a wide range of topics, including sex and death. Cumming's one-man show opens March 11 and closes March 25.

Season 2 of The Traitors is streaming now, with new episodes dropping Thursdays on Peacock.

