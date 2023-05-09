Dionne Warwick's son is opening up about one particular tweet his mom sent that ultimately woke him up in a panic.

The legendary singer and her son, Damon Elliott, sat down for ET's "Spilling the E-Tea" and she straight-up asked him if, as "the queen of Twitter," there was a tweet she posted he wish she hadn't. Damon didn't skip a beat and responded saying it was "the first one" directed at Chance the Rapper (and minutes later The Weeknd) that sent everyone into a frenzy.

In that Dec. 5, 2020 tweet, Warwick asked, "Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this." Just minutes later, Warwick went after The Weeknd with, "The Weeknd is next. Why? It's not even spelled correctly? @theweeknd."

Both artists got a kick out of the five-time GRAMMY winner knowing who they were. But for Warwick's son, Damon, the first tweet had him sweating.

"Mom, I got woken up at four in the morning," Damon tells Warwick in ET's "Spilling the E-Tea." "Marcus calls me and says, 'Man, what's going on with your mom?' And firstly I think, 'What did my mom do? What's going on?' He's mad: 'Check Twitter.' And I'm like, 'Twitter? I haven't used this app in years.' So I had to redownload Twitter and the tweet to Chance the Rapper."

Damon said he was beside himself, largely because he had no clue about how he would explain his mom's Twitter game.

"We all know you say what you feel, and I'm glad it went the way it did," Damon added.

Warwick and Chance the Rapper would go on to collaborate in a duet nearly a year later with "Nothing's Impossible."

"I developed a friendship. We did a duet," Warwick said. "And he still hasn't answered me!"

That he was woken up at 4 a.m. by one of his mom's tweets is a price he's probably happy to have paid.

"You've created some new friends for me," he quipped.

Damon and Warwick also have their own new duet. They collaborated on "I Kneel," which drops Friday just in time for Mother's Day. It's the second duet from her upcoming Songs of Inspiration gospel album. Damon also worked with his mother when she and Dolly Parton worked on their duet, "Peace Like a River."

Damon produced and co-directed the track's music video, and ET was on the set as the legendary women filmed the music video at Parton's soundstage in Nashville, Tennessee, back in February.

"This is something that is very dear to my heart, you know, gospel," said Warwick of working with Parton on their duet. "I grew up in a gospel family. So, Dolly just touched the right part. She pushed the right button."

