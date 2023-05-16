Gordon Ramsay's trademark wrath ("idiot sandwich," anyone?) isn't limited just to his contestants (real or fake ones). The world-renowned chef saves the same kind of intensity for those closest to him. Just ask his 4-year-old and his soccer coach!

Speaking to ET's Rachel Smith outside of his Fish & Chips joint in Time Square, the 56-year-old chef handed out fake $250,000 bills with his face on them as part of his way to promote his new cooking competition show, Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars, which premieres May 24 on FOX.

Ramsay's mere presence drew a massive crowd, all of whom were in utter delight at the famous chef obliging to every request, handshakes, hugs and selfies.

He's normally not this cuddly in any one of his many TV shows. He can be harsh, but fair. Even when he's joking, there's a hint of intensity he can't seem to shake, like when he recently filmed his 4-year-old son, Oscar, running around a soccer field chasing an invisible soccer ball.

"Yeah, I chatted with him the other day to say, 'Hey Oscar, move your a**," Ramsay quipped.

Again, his son is 4 years old! Ramsay makes no apologies for keeping his son focused, and it starts with keeping him active.

"It's all about the camps you put them in and the way they mingle and keep them active rather than some game on a screen," Ramsay says. "They need to be active, especially at four. I just got off a flight and two minutes later I'm running around a bloody pitch looking for a football."

Surprisingly, Ramsay says other parents aren't scared of his scowl or foul mouth when they see him on the soccer field when he shows up to Oscar's games.

"I think the coach does, not so much the parents," says Ramsay, who once had a promising soccer career after signing with the Scottish professional league Rangers F.C.'s youth team at 15. His career was cut short three years later after suffering a devastating knee injury.

Being the son of a masterclass chef also comes with some pressure. Ramsay joked Oscar's teammates are looking to him during their halftime snack!

"They're looking at what Oscar's got in his box," Ramsay says.

Ramsay and his wife, author and teacher Tana Ramsay, have been married since December 1996. They have five children -- Megan, 24, Holly, 23, Jack, 23, Tilly, 21, and Oscar. When asked if Ramsay would ever convince his family into doing a reality TV show, Ramsay couldn't help but look in Tana's direction.

"Tana would kill me," Ramsay quipped. "But there is something quite nice about the behind-the-scenes at the Ramsay household because, man, it is hectic but fun, super disciplined, and the hardest person in the family right over there Tana."

When cameras got a look at Tana, she couldn't help but shout back in response, "It's only hectic when you're home!"

