Heather Dubrow is moving on up and to the west side!

The Real Housewives of Orange County star invited ET into her new Century City penthouse for an exclusive look at the stunning home. In addition to some killer views and few famous faces as neighbors, the home has a reality TV connection -- it was sold to Dubrow by Selling Sunset's Heather Rae El Moussa.

"What's so crazy, is people are always asking us if we've moved to L.A. because we bought this penthouse, and what happened was we were looking for a place for me and Terry to buy someday. I didn't even intend to buy a place. We were just looking at areas," Dubrow explained to ET's Brice Sander. "We were with Heather and Tarek El Moussa, she was showing us places. We would go, we would have lunch, we would have cocktails, it was really fun. And then we walked in here, and I went, 'Oh my gosh. This is home. And we ended up -- it took like six months of negotiations, and then we got the place."

Sitting 38 floors up in the air, the 5,300 square foot penthouse not only has views extending from the Hollywood sign all the way to the ocean, it was actually designed by a fashion icon -- Roberto Cavalli.

"It's the first home that Roberto Cavalli's ever done in the United States," the reality star shared. "They brought over 60 crates from Italy. The chandeliers are custom Murano glass."

The Italian designer's initials are even etched into the dining table!

As for the bar, the self-proclaimed champagne lover reveals it was built in Italy and shipped to the home already assembled.

When asked about the price tag for the lavish bar, which features light-up Onyx stone, Dubrow joked, "I don't know, but I didn't pay for it. Well, I guess I did, when you think about it."

Dubrow and her husband, Terry, bought the home fully furnished, and while they've put some of their own personal touches on it, including adding an extra room to the two-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath home. While she and Terry are still based in the OC, Dubrow said they find any excuse they can to head up to L.A. and enjoy the "crash pad."

"Well, you know, we love being here so much, we find excuses to come here, but we're here about two to three nights a week," she said. "We come up on Tuesday, we spend the night Tuesday, and we're here Wednesdays for work, and then we go home."

Dubrow added, "It used to be that we'd come to L.A., have work to do, and maybe have dinner and then have to trek home, but now we have a place to stay. Not too shabby crash pad."

See more of Dubrow when The Real Housewives of Orange County returns June 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

